ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Shares Down 16.5%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

ElringKlinger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

