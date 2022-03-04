Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ESALY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. 31,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,473. Eisai has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESALY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

