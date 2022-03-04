Edward P. Jordan Buys 12,500 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) insider Edward P. Jordan acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $2.32 on Friday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $148.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.52.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,648.20% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Humanigen by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humanigen by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 415,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humanigen by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 394,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Humanigen by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 97,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

