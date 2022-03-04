Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $8.10 on Friday. Educational Development has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Educational Development’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

