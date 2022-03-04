Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $161,632,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6,563.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after buying an additional 521,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 21.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,953,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.61 and its 200 day moving average is $216.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.06 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

