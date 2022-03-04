ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$5.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.94. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

