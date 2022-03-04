Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,966 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

