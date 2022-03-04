Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $5.30 on Thursday, hitting $149.67. 13,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.94. Eaton has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

