easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $760.00.

ESYJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

ESYJY opened at $6.94 on Friday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

