easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $760.00.

ESYJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

ESYJY opened at $6.94 on Friday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

