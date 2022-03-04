easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Stephen Hester Buys 20,000 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($128,807.19).

EZJ stock traded down GBX 33.72 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 477.08 ($6.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,992,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The company has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -3.08. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 625.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 644.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EZJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.32) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.73) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.46) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.86).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

