easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Stephen Hester Buys 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($128,807.19).

EZJ stock traded down GBX 33.72 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 477.08 ($6.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,992,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The company has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -3.08. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 625.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 644.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EZJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.32) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.73) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.46) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.86).

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.