Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

C stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,274,754. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.93 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

