Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 488.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 73,343 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 81,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 52,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 387,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.33. The company had a trading volume of 184,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,988. The company has a market capitalization of $265.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.54. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

