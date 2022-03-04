Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $586,797.82 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE EMN opened at $117.52 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.