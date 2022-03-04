Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.34. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

