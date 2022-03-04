Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 22,953 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,953 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 435.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 509,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 414,602 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 831,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 391,025 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,326,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 365,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,283,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN remained flat at $$21.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,475. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

