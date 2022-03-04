Eagle Capital Management LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 66,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 59,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,887,881 shares of company stock valued at $822,963,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.62. The stock had a trading volume of 488,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.77. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $395.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

