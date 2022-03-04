Eagle Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

ACN traded down $7.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,413. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

