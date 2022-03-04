Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 134.45% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

