Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

