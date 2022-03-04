Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Up 5.7%

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $48.49. Approximately 15,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,116,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $2,522,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

