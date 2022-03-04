Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Issues Earnings Results

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BROS opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.77.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.