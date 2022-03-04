Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,669. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
