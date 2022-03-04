Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo stock traded up $9.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. 10,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,482. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and have sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,647,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $49,908,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.