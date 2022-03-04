Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Shares of Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as low as C$1.42. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 10,713 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$124.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62.
About Dundee (TSE:DC.A)
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.