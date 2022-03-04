Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

