DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.88.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $55.54 on Monday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $955,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

