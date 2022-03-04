Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $255.80

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255.80 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 255.96 ($3.43), with a volume of 205400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.61).
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.04) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.44) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 370.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.81.
In other Dr. Martens news, insider Robyn Perriss purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,450 ($60,982.15). Also, insider Lynne Weedall bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £10,680 ($14,329.80).
About Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)
Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
