Donut (DONUT) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $295,185.30 and $3,186.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.43 or 0.06567356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,816.69 or 0.99893582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

