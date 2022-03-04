Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.82

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.82 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.