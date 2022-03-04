Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.60.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 472,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,127. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. Domo has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Domo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Domo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.