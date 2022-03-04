Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $475.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $570.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.88.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $402.67 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

