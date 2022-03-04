Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $535.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $608.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.88.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $402.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.73.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
