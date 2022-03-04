Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $535.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $608.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.88.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $402.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.73.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

