Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $475.00 at UBS Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $535.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $642.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $488.88.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $402.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.73. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $3,809,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

