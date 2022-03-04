Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $402.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.73.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.88.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

