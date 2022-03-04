Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

