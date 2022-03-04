Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Reduced by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $206.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

