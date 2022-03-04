DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Target were worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.58. The stock had a trading volume of 29,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.16 and its 200 day moving average is $235.22. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

