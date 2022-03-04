DNB Asset Management AS Has $43.49 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,256 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in JD.com were worth $43,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. CLSA upped their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

JD.com stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $94.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

