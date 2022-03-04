DNB Asset Management AS Has $25.84 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,408 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.18% of Trip.com Group worth $25,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after buying an additional 397,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 95,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 509.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 102,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

