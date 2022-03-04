DMScript Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, DMScript has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $105,794.00 and $27.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.72 or 0.06542954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,887.06 or 1.00356386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00047561 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026842 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

