Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 72 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $104,536,000. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 100.2% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,532,000 after buying an additional 297,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlassian by 36.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,361,000 after buying an additional 253,593 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $286.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.32, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

