Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

