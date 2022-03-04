Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

