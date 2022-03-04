Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires Shares of 1,675 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH stock opened at $270.45 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $230.89 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.