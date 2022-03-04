Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,662,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,937,000 after acquiring an additional 921,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average is $171.09. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

