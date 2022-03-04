Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

