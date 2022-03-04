Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.
NYSE DIN traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,738. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.
A number of brokerages have commented on DIN. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
