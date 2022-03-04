Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

