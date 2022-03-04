Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 281,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $372,618,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $217,552,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $124,326,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $59,210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $49,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

