Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,518 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,406,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of VOXX International worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $245.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.33.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $225,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 238,918 shares of company stock worth $2,648,417. 37.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

VOXX International Profile (Get Rating)

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.